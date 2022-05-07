San Luis Obispo County sees a slight increase in COVID-19 cases reported this week

COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County have seen an increase over the past week and public health officials say this number might be even higher.

“We did report this week a slight increase in cases; however, we know that with the increase in antigen and in-home testing locally our numbers are pretty underreported than what they have been in the past," said SLO County Health Public Information Officer Michelle Shoresman.

This means the number of COVID-19 cases in the county is likely much higher than reported.

San Luis Obispo resident Chris Burkey said he went to the public testing site on Friday to get tested after traveling and wanted to take extra precautions after testing negative twice using rapid tests.

“Their accuracy is all over the place. I think they are more accurate here than the free ones you get in the mail," said Burkey.

According to the CDC, the positivity rate is seeing an upward trend in SLO County, prompting some local residents to continue to take precautions.

“I’m still keeping my guard up. I’m wearing my mask during class. I know the mask mandate was lifted but I feel safer wearing my mask because I don’t want to get COVID or get sick," said Cal Poly student Maritza Reyes.

“We have seen though, in the last few weeks, a pretty significant increase in interest in our testing sites. We are testing at about 60-70% capacity which is probably double increase from what it was two to three weeks ago," said Shoresman.

County Public Health officials said the increase in testing may be a combination of factors, including more people being asymptomatic that are testing.

SLO public health officials said testing sites throughout the county continue to be open and community members are encouraged to make appointments but they can also walk in.

Antigen tests are being used at these sites but PCR tests are available if needed.

To report a positive result from an at-home test, visit this website.