Santa Barbara Co. adds 26 new cases of COVID-19

Active cases of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County are on the rise, but COVID-19-related deaths and hospitalizations in the county remain low.

New data from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department show there are 26 new cases of the virus.

More than 200 cases in the county are still infectious.

37 people are hospitalized, 12 people are in the ICU.

There are no new deaths to report tonight.

TESTING

Multiple free community coronavirus testing sites are open in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Santa Barbara, and Goleta.

Appointments are required at those locations. Click here for information on how to make an appointment.

Walk-in only testing is available at the following locations:

La Cumbre Junior High School, 2255 Modoc Rd., Santa Barbara - Mondays, 3-6 p.m.

Franklin Elementary School, 1111 E. Mason St., Santa Barbara - Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m.

Isla Vista Theater, 960 Embarcadero del Norte, Isla Vista - Fridays and Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.

VACCINATIONS

Santa Barbara County is currently vaccinating health care workers, residents 50 years of age and older, people ages 16-64 who are at high risk because of a severe medical condition or disability, and workers in the education/childcare, food/agriculture, and emergency services sectors. For details on how to make an appointment, click here.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 response, visit publichealthsbc.org.

