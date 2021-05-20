Santa Barbara Co. adds 7 new COVID-19 cases

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials reported 7 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county's total to 34,419 confirmed cases as of May 20.

Health officials say there are 49 known active cases in the community. Seventeen people are hospitalized, including two patients who are in the ICU. Health officials say 33,920 people have recovered.

Santa Barbara County has had 450 deaths attributed to the virus.

Breakdown of cases by location:



Santa Maria - 11,571

Santa Barbara - 6,478

Lompoc - 3,825

Orcutt - 1,841

Goleta - 1,817

Carpinteria and South County unincorporated areas (Montecito, Summerland) - 1,401

Isla Vista - 1,325

Guadalupe and North County unincorporated areas (Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama) - 1,298

Unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota - 1,226

Lompoc federal prison - 1,094

Santa Ynez Valley (Solvang, Buellton, Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Ballard) - 1,044

TESTING

Multiple free community coronavirus testing sites are open in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Santa Barbara, and Goleta.

Appointments are required at those locations. Click here for information on how to make an appointment.

Walk-in only testing is available at the following locations:



La Cumbre Junior High School, 2255 Modoc Rd., Santa Barbara - Mondays, 3-6 p.m.

Franklin Elementary School, 1111 E. Mason St., Santa Barbara - Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m.

Isla Vista Theater, 960 Embarcadero del Norte, Isla Vista - Fridays and Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.

VACCINATIONS

All Santa Barbara County residents 12 years of age and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For details on how to make an appointment or find a walk-in clinic, click here.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 response, visit publichealthsbc.org.