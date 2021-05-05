Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Santa Barbara Co. reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

items.[0].image.alt
Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin/AP
Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-sections through the viral genome, seen as black dots.
Serious coronavirus-linked condition hit 285 US children
Posted at 4:21 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 19:21:30-04

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 34,261 confirmed cases as of May 5.

Health officials say seven people are hospitalized, including two patients who are in the ICU; 33,671 people have recovered.

Santa Barbara County has had 450 deaths attributed to the virus.

Breakdown of cases by location:

  • Santa Maria - 11,527
  • Santa Barbara - 6,463
  • Lompoc - 3,756
  • Orcutt - 1,824
  • Goleta - 1,812
  • Carpinteria and South County unincorporated areas (Montecito, Summerland) - 1,390
  • Isla Vista - 1,323
  • Guadalupe and North County unincorporated areas (Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama) - 1,294
  • Unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota - 1,223
  • Lompoc federal prison - 1,094
  • Santa Ynez Valley (Solvang, Buellton, Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Ballard) - 1,035

TESTING

Multiple free community coronavirus testing sites are open in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Santa Barbara, and Goleta.

Appointments are required at those locations. Click here for information on how to make an appointment.

Walk-in only testing is available at the following locations:

  • La Cumbre Junior High School, 2255 Modoc Rd., Santa Barbara - Mondays, 3-6 p.m.
  • Franklin Elementary School, 1111 E. Mason St., Santa Barbara - Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m.
  • Isla Vista Theater, 960 Embarcadero del Norte, Isla Vista - Fridays and Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.

VACCINATIONS

All Santa Barbara County residents 16 years of age and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For details on how to make an appointment, click here.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 response, visit publichealthsbc.org.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 Statistics San Luis Obispo County Testing Information San Luis Obispo County Vaccine Information Santa Barbara County COVID-19 Statistics Santa Barbara County Testing Information Santa Barbara County Vaccine Information Tracking COVID-19 in CA