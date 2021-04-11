Santa Barbara Co. reports 110 new cases of COVID-19

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials are adding 110 new cases of the virus.

Saturday's numbers include nearly 77 cases from January and February, which were backlogged due to a problem in the state's reporting system.

33 cases are new and within range of the county's average weekly case count.

Health officials say 173 cases are still infectious and 24 people are hospitalized.

There are no new deaths to report.

TESTING

Multiple free community coronavirus testing sites are open in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Santa Barbara, and Goleta.

Appointments are required at those locations. Click here for information on how to make an appointment.

Walk-in only testing is available at the following locations:

La Cumbre Junior High School, 2255 Modoc Rd., Santa Barbara - Mondays, 3-6 p.m.

Franklin Elementary School, 1111 E. Mason St., Santa Barbara - Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m.

Isla Vista Theater, 960 Embarcadero del Norte, Isla Vista - Fridays and Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.

VACCINATIONS

All Santa Barbara County residents 16 years of age and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the county-run vaccination clinics. For details on how to make an appointment, click here.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 response, visit publichealthsbc.org.

