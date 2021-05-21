Watch

Santa Barbara Co. reports 12 new cases of COVID-19

Posted at 4:59 PM, May 21, 2021
Santa Barbara County Public Health officials reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county's total to 34,431 confirmed cases as of May 21.

Health officials say there are 54 known active cases in the community. Fifteen people are hospitalized, including three patients who are in the ICU. Health officials say 33,927 people have recovered.

Santa Barbara County has had 450 deaths attributed to the virus.

Breakdown of cases by location:

  • Santa Maria - 11,576
  • Santa Barbara - 6,480
  • Lompoc - 3,826
  • Orcutt - 1,841
  • Goleta - 1,817
  • Carpinteria and South County unincorporated areas (Montecito, Summerland) - 1,401
  • Isla Vista - 1,326
  • Guadalupe and North County unincorporated areas (Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama) - 1,298
  • Unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota - 1,229
  • Lompoc federal prison - 1,094
  • Santa Ynez Valley (Solvang, Buellton, Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Ballard) - 1,044

TESTING

Multiple free community coronavirus testing sites are open in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Santa Barbara, and Goleta.

Appointments are required at those locations. Click here for information on how to make an appointment.

Walk-in only testing is available at the following locations:

  • La Cumbre Junior High School, 2255 Modoc Rd., Santa Barbara - Mondays, 3-6 p.m.
  • Franklin Elementary School, 1111 E. Mason St., Santa Barbara - Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m.
  • Isla Vista Theater, 960 Embarcadero del Norte, Isla Vista - Fridays and Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.

VACCINATIONS

All Santa Barbara County residents 12 years of age and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For details on how to make an appointment or find a walk-in clinic, click here.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 response, visit publichealthsbc.org.

