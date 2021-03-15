Santa Barbara Co. reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county's total to 32,634 confirmed cases as of March 15.

One additional COVID-19 related death was also reported. To date, there have been 429 deaths attributed to the virus in Santa Barbara County.

Health officials say 39 people are currently hospitalized; 32,006 people have recovered.

The Public Health Department reports that 45 of the county's 76 staffed ICU beds are currently occupied. Thirteen of them are taken by COVID-19 patients.

Breakdown of cases by location:



Santa Maria - 11,013

Santa Barbara - 6,119

Lompoc - 3,422

Orcutt - 1,723

Goleta - 1,706

Carpinteria and South County unincorporated areas (Montecito, Summerland) - 1,314

Guadalupe and North County unincorporated areas (Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama) - 1,253

Isla Vista - 1,252

Unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota - 1,132

Lompoc federal prison - 1,088

Santa Ynez Valley (Solvang, Buellton, Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Ballard) - 972

TESTING

Multiple free community coronavirus testing sites are open in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Santa Barbara, and Goleta.

Appointments are required at those locations. Click here for information on how to make an appointment.

Walk-in only testing is available at the Isla Vista Theater from noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

VACCINATIONS

Santa Barbara County is currently vaccinating health care workers, residents 65 years of age and older, people ages 16-64 who are at high risk because of a severe medical condition or disability, and workers in the education/childcare, food/agriculture, and emergency services sectors. For details on how to make an appointment, click here.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 response, visit publichealthsbc.org.