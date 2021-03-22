Santa Barbara Co. reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county's total to 32,873 confirmed cases as of March 22.

Health officials say 40 people are currently hospitalized; 32,268 people have recovered.

The Public Health Department reports that 46 of the county's 76 staffed ICU beds are currently occupied. Fourteen of them are taken by COVID-19 patients.

Santa Barbara County has had 435 deaths attributed to the virus.

Breakdown of cases by location:



Santa Maria - 11,091

Santa Barbara - 6,158

Lompoc - 3,468

Orcutt - 1,730

Goleta - 1,716

Carpinteria and South County unincorporated areas (Montecito, Summerland) - 1,326

Guadalupe and North County unincorporated areas (Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama) - 1,258

Isla Vista - 1,258

Unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota - 1,150

Lompoc federal prison - 1,088

Santa Ynez Valley (Solvang, Buellton, Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Ballard) - 979

TESTING

Multiple free community coronavirus testing sites are open in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Santa Barbara, and Goleta.

Appointments are required at those locations. Click here for information on how to make an appointment.

Walk-in only testing is available at the Isla Vista Theater from noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

VACCINATIONS

Santa Barbara County is currently vaccinating health care workers, residents 65 years of age and older, people ages 16-64 who are at high risk because of a severe medical condition or disability, and workers in the education/childcare, food/agriculture, and emergency services sectors. For details on how to make an appointment, click here.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 response, visit publichealthsbc.org.