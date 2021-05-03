Santa Barbara Co. reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county's total to 34,238 confirmed cases as of May 3.

Health officials say six people are hospitalized, including two patients who are in the ICU; 33,645 people have recovered.

Santa Barbara County has had 450 deaths attributed to the virus.

Breakdown of cases by location:



Santa Maria - 11,508

Santa Barbara - 6,447

Lompoc - 3,713

Orcutt - 1,821

Goleta - 1,806

Carpinteria and South County unincorporated areas (Montecito, Summerland) - 1,388

Isla Vista - 1,320

Guadalupe and North County unincorporated areas (Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama) - 1,293

Unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota - 1,220

Lompoc federal prison - 1,089

Santa Ynez Valley (Solvang, Buellton, Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Ballard) - 1,027

TESTING

Multiple free community coronavirus testing sites are open in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Santa Barbara, and Goleta.

Appointments are required at those locations. Click here for information on how to make an appointment.

Walk-in only testing is available at the following locations:



La Cumbre Junior High School, 2255 Modoc Rd., Santa Barbara - Mondays, 3-6 p.m.

Franklin Elementary School, 1111 E. Mason St., Santa Barbara - Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m.

Isla Vista Theater, 960 Embarcadero del Norte, Isla Vista - Fridays and Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.

VACCINATIONS

All Santa Barbara County residents 16 years of age and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For details on how to make an appointment, click here.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 response, visit publichealthsbc.org.