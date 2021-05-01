Santa Barbara Co. reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county's total to 34,180 confirmed cases as of April 30.

One additional death was also reported. Santa Barbara County has had 450 deaths attributed to the virus.

Health officials say 14 people are hospitalized, including two patients who are in the ICU; 33,577 people have recovered.

Breakdown of cases by location:



Santa Maria - 11,497

Santa Barbara - 6,430

Lompoc - 3,698

Orcutt - 1,816

Goleta - 1,803

Carpinteria and South County unincorporated areas (Montecito, Summerland) - 1,385

Isla Vista - 1,317

Guadalupe and North County unincorporated areas (Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama) - 1,293

Unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota - 1,219

Lompoc federal prison - 1,089

Santa Ynez Valley (Solvang, Buellton, Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Ballard) - 1,023

TESTING

Multiple free community coronavirus testing sites are open in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Santa Barbara, and Goleta.

Appointments are required at those locations. Click here for information on how to make an appointment.

Walk-in only testing is available at the following locations:



La Cumbre Junior High School, 2255 Modoc Rd., Santa Barbara - Mondays, 3-6 p.m.

Franklin Elementary School, 1111 E. Mason St., Santa Barbara - Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m.

Isla Vista Theater, 960 Embarcadero del Norte, Isla Vista - Fridays and Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.

VACCINATIONS

All Santa Barbara County residents 16 years of age and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For details on how to make an appointment, click here.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 response, visit publichealthsbc.org.