Santa Barbara Co. reports 18 new cases of COVID-19

The average number of COVID-19 cases continues to decrease on the Central Coast.

Santa Barbara County Health officials are reporting 18 new cases of the virus.

148 cases in the county are still infectious.

11 people are hospitalized.

There are no new deaths to report.

County health workers have administered more than 300,000 vaccine doses so far.

TESTING

Multiple free community coronavirus testing sites are open in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Santa Barbara, and Goleta.

Appointments are required at those locations. Click here for information on how to make an appointment.

Walk-in only testing is available at the following locations:

La Cumbre Junior High School, 2255 Modoc Rd., Santa Barbara - Mondays, 3-6 p.m.

Franklin Elementary School, 1111 E. Mason St., Santa Barbara - Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m.

Isla Vista Theater, 960 Embarcadero del Norte, Isla Vista - Fridays and Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.

VACCINATIONS

All Santa Barbara County residents 16 years of age and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For details on how to make an appointment, click here.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 response, visit publichealthsbc.org.