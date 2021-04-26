Santa Barbara Co. reports 18 new cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths

Santa Barbara County Health officials are reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19.

148 cases of the virus in the county are still infectious.

Ten people are hospitalized, two people are recovering in the ICU.

There are no additional deaths.

TESTING

Multiple free community coronavirus testing sites are open in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Santa Barbara, and Goleta.

Appointments are required at those locations. Click here for information on how to make an appointment.

Walk-in only testing is available at the following locations:

La Cumbre Junior High School, 2255 Modoc Rd., Santa Barbara - Mondays, 3-6 p.m.

Franklin Elementary School, 1111 E. Mason St., Santa Barbara - Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m.

Isla Vista Theater, 960 Embarcadero del Norte, Isla Vista - Fridays and Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.

VACCINATIONS

All Santa Barbara County residents 16 years of age and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For details on how to make an appointment, click here.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 response, visit publichealthsbc.org.