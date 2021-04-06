Santa Barbara Co. reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county's total to 33,358 confirmed cases as of April 5.

Health officials say 27 people are currently hospitalized; 32,722 people have recovered.

The Public Health Department reports that 48 of the county's 76 staffed ICU beds are currently occupied. Seven of them are taken by COVID-19 patients.

Santa Barbara County has had 440 deaths attributed to the virus.

Breakdown of cases by location:



Santa Maria - 11,225

Santa Barbara - 6,254

Lompoc - 3,543

Orcutt - 1,766

Goleta - 1,745

Carpinteria and South County unincorporated areas (Montecito, Summerland) - 1,341

Guadalupe and North County unincorporated areas (Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama) - 1,274

Isla Vista - 1,272

Unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota - 1,174

Lompoc federal prison - 1,089

Santa Ynez Valley (Solvang, Buellton, Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Ballard) - 989

TESTING

Multiple free community coronavirus testing sites are open in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Santa Barbara, and Goleta.

Appointments are required at those locations. Click here for information on how to make an appointment.

Walk-in only testing is available at the following locations:



La Cumbre Junior High School, 2255 Modoc Rd., Santa Barbara - Mondays, 3-6 p.m.

Franklin Elementary School, 1111 E. Mason St., Santa Barbara - Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m.

Isla Vista Theater, 960 Embarcadero del Norte, Isla Vista - Fridays and Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.

VACCINATIONS

All Santa Barbara County residents 16 years of age and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the county-run vaccination clinics. For details on how to make an appointment, click here.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 response, visit publichealthsbc.org.