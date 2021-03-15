Santa Barbara Co. reports 26 new cases of COVID-19

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials are reporting 26 new cases of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County.

The health department says 220 cases are active, a 25% decline from the two-week average.

37 people are recovering in a hospital, 12 of whom are in an intensive care unit.

There are no additional deaths to report tonight.

TESTING

Multiple free community coronavirus testing sites are open in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Carpinteria.

Appointments are required at those locations. Click here for information on how to make an appointment.

Walk-in only testing is available at the Isla Vista Theater from noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

VACCINATIONS

Santa Barbara County is currently vaccinating health care workers, residents 65 years of age and older, and workers in the education/childcare, food/agriculture, and emergency services sectors. For details on how to make an appointment, click here.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 response, visit publichealthsbc.org.

