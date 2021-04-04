Santa Barbara Co. reports 29 new cases of COVID-19

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19.

These new cases increase the total number of cases to more than 33,000 countywide.

Health officials say 190 cases are still infectious.

15 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, three people are in the ICU.

There are no new deaths from the virus.

TESTING

Multiple free community coronavirus testing sites are open in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Santa Barbara, and Goleta.

Appointments are required at those locations. Click here for information on how to make an appointment.

Walk-in only testing is available at the following locations:

La Cumbre Junior High School, 2255 Modoc Rd., Santa Barbara - Mondays, 3-6 p.m.

Franklin Elementary School, 1111 E. Mason St., Santa Barbara - Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m.

Isla Vista Theater, 960 Embarcadero del Norte, Isla Vista - Fridays and Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.

VACCINATIONS

Santa Barbara County is currently vaccinating health care workers, residents 50 years of age and older, people ages 16-64 who are at high risk because of a severe medical condition or disability, and workers in the education/childcare, food/agriculture, and emergency services sectors. For details on how to make an appointment, click here.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 response, visit publichealthsbc.org.