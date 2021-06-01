Santa Barbara Co. reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Santa Barbara County Health officials reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county's total to 34,498 confirmed cases as of June 1.

One additional death was also reported. The patient was between the ages of 50 and 69-years-old, had underlying health conditions, and lived in Santa Maria.

Santa Barbara County has had 451 deaths attributed to the virus.

Health officials say there are 28 known active cases in the community. Six people are hospitalized, including three patients who are in the ICU. Health officials say 34,019 people have recovered.

Breakdown of cases by location:



Santa Maria - 11,605

Santa Barbara - 6,493

Lompoc - 3,832

Orcutt - 1,852

Goleta - 1,820

Carpinteria and South County unincorporated areas (Montecito, Summerland) - 1,402

Isla Vista - 1,327

Guadalupe and North County unincorporated areas (Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama) - 1,299

Unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota - 1,229

Lompoc federal prison - 1,094

Santa Ynez Valley (Solvang, Buellton, Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Ballard) - 1,045

TESTING

Multiple free community coronavirus testing sites are open in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Santa Barbara, and Goleta.

Appointments are required at those locations. Click here for information on how to make an appointment.

Walk-in only testing is available at the following locations:



Franklin Elementary School, 1111 E. Mason St., Santa Barbara - Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m.

Isla Vista Theater, 960 Embarcadero del Norte, Isla Vista - Fridays and Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.

VACCINATIONS

All Santa Barbara County residents 12 years of age and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For details on how to make an appointment or find a walk-in clinic, click here.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 response, visit publichealthsbc.org.