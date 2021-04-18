Santa Barbara Co. reports 33 new cases of COVID-19

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials report 33 new cases and no new deaths Saturday.

There are eleven people in the hospital with COVID-19, two patients are in the ICU.

There are 155 active cases of the disease.

TESTING

Multiple free community coronavirus testing sites are open in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Santa Barbara, and Goleta.

Appointments are required at those locations. Click here for information on how to make an appointment.

Walk-in only testing is available at the following locations:

La Cumbre Junior High School, 2255 Modoc Rd., Santa Barbara - Mondays, 3-6 p.m.

Franklin Elementary School, 1111 E. Mason St., Santa Barbara - Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m.

Isla Vista Theater, 960 Embarcadero del Norte, Isla Vista - Fridays and Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.

VACCINATIONS

All Santa Barbara County residents 16 years of age and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the county-run vaccination clinics. For details on how to make an appointment, click here.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 response, visit publichealthsbc.org.

