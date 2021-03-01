Santa Barbara Co. reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county's total to 32,050 confirmed cases as of March 1.

Two additional COVID-19 related deaths were also reported. To date, there have been 413 deaths attributed to the virus in Santa Barbara County.

Health officials say 59 people are currently hospitalized; 31,291 people have recovered.

The Public Health Department reports that 50 of the county's 76 staffed ICU beds are currently occupied. Seventeen of them are taken by COVID-19 patients.

Breakdown of cases by location:



Santa Maria - 10,782

Santa Barbara - 5,960

Lompoc - 3,364

Orcutt - 1,697

Goleta - 1,647

Carpinteria and South County unincorporated areas (Montecito, Summerland) - 1,280

Guadalupe and North County unincorporated areas (Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama) - 1,228

Isla Vista - 1,224

Unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota - 1,112

Lompoc federal prison - 1,086

Santa Ynez Valley (Solvang, Buellton, Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Ballard) - 945

TESTING

Multiple free community coronavirus testing sites are open in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Carpinteria.

Appointments are required at those locations. Click here for information on how to make an appointment.

Walk-in only testing is available at the Isla Vista Theater from noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

VACCINATIONS

Santa Barbara County is currently vaccinating health care workers, residents 65 years of age and older, and workers in the education/childcare, food/agriculture, and emergency services sectors. For details on how to make an appointment, click here.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 response, visit publichealthsbc.org.