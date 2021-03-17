Santa Barbara Co. reports 34 new COVID-19 cases

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 32,703 confirmed cases as of March 17.

Health officials say 42 people are currently hospitalized; 32,090 people have recovered.

The Public Health Department reports that 57 of the county's 76 staffed ICU beds are currently occupied. Fourteen of them are taken by COVID-19 patients.

Santa Barbara County has had 430 deaths attributed to the virus.

Breakdown of cases by location:



Santa Maria - 11,041

Santa Barbara - 6,135

Lompoc - 3,432

Orcutt - 1,723

Goleta - 1,709

Carpinteria and South County unincorporated areas (Montecito, Summerland) - 1,317

Isla Vista - 1,254

Guadalupe and North County unincorporated areas (Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama) - 1,253

Unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota - 1,135

Lompoc federal prison - 1,088

Santa Ynez Valley (Solvang, Buellton, Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Ballard) - 974

TESTING

Multiple free community coronavirus testing sites are open in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Santa Barbara, and Goleta.

Appointments are required at those locations. Click here for information on how to make an appointment.

Walk-in only testing is available at the Isla Vista Theater from noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

VACCINATIONS

Santa Barbara County is currently vaccinating health care workers, residents 65 years of age and older, people ages 16-64 who are at high risk because of a severe medical condition or disability, and workers in the education/childcare, food/agriculture, and emergency services sectors. For details on how to make an appointment, click here.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 response, visit publichealthsbc.org.