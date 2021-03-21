Santa Barbara Co. reports 38 new cases of COVID-19

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials are reporting 38 new cases of COVID-19.

There are no new deaths.

Health officials say 37 people are recovering in a hospital, 14 of those patients are in the ICU.

190 cases in the county are still infectious.

TESTING

Multiple free community coronavirus testing sites are open in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Santa Barbara, and Goleta.

Appointments are required at those locations. Click here for information on how to make an appointment.

Walk-in only testing is available at the Isla Vista Theater from noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

VACCINATIONS

Santa Barbara County is currently vaccinating health care workers, residents 65 years of age and older, people ages 16-64 who are at high risk because of a severe medical condition or disability, and workers in the education/childcare, food/agriculture, and emergency services sectors. For details on how to make an appointment, click here.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 response, visit publichealthsbc.org.

