Santa Barbara Co. reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 32,933 confirmed cases as of March 24.

One additional death was also reported. To date, Santa Barbara County has had 436 deaths attributed to the virus.

Health officials say 42 people are currently hospitalized; 32,321 people have recovered.

The Public Health Department reports that 39 of the county's 77 staffed ICU beds are currently occupied. Twelve of them are taken by COVID-19 patients.

Breakdown of cases by location:



Santa Maria - 11,111

Santa Barbara - 6,169

Lompoc - 3,479

Orcutt - 1,733

Goleta - 1,719

Carpinteria and South County unincorporated areas (Montecito, Summerland) - 1,327

Isla Vista - 1,261

Guadalupe and North County unincorporated areas (Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama) - 1,259

Unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota - 1,150

Lompoc federal prison - 1,088

Santa Ynez Valley (Solvang, Buellton, Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Ballard) - 980

TESTING

Multiple free community coronavirus testing sites are open in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Santa Barbara, and Goleta.

Appointments are required at those locations. Click here for information on how to make an appointment.

Walk-in only testing is available at the following locations:



La Cumbre Junior High School, 2255 Modoc Rd., Santa Barbara - Mondays, 3-6 p.m.

Franklin Elementary School, 1111 E. Mason St., Santa Barbara - Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m.

Isla Vista Theater, 960 Embarcadero del Norte, Isla Vista - Fridays and Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.

VACCINATIONS

Santa Barbara County is currently vaccinating health care workers, residents 65 years of age and older, people ages 16-64 who are at high risk because of a severe medical condition or disability, and workers in the education/childcare, food/agriculture, and emergency services sectors. For details on how to make an appointment, click here.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 response, visit publichealthsbc.org.