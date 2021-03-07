Santa Barbara Co. reports 39 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Data from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department show a decline in average COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

On Saturday, health officials reported 39 new cases of COVID-19, a 41% drop from the 14-day average.

50 people are currently being hospitalized for the disease, a 28-percent decrease from the two-week average.

Health officials are also reporting one additional death. The person lived in Lompoc and was between 50-69 years old with underlying health conditions.

This increases the county's death toll to 423.

TESTING

Multiple free community coronavirus testing sites are open in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Carpinteria.

Appointments are required at those locations. Click here for information on how to make an appointment.

Walk-in only testing is available at the Isla Vista Theater from noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

VACCINATIONS

Santa Barbara County is currently vaccinating health care workers, residents 65 years of age and older, and workers in the education/childcare, food/agriculture, and emergency services sectors. For details on how to make an appointment, click here.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 response, visit publichealthsbc.org.

