Santa Barbara Co. reports 41 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 32,474 confirmed cases as of March 10.

One additional COVID-19 related death was also reported. To date, there have been 425 deaths attributed to the virus in Santa Barbara County.

Health officials say 46 people are currently hospitalized; 31,795 people have recovered.

The Public Health Department reports that 40 of the county's 76 staffed ICU beds are currently occupied. Thirteen of them are taken by COVID-19 patients.

Breakdown of cases by location:



Santa Maria - 10,942

Santa Barbara - 6,090

Lompoc - 3,404

Orcutt - 1,716

Goleta - 1,691

Carpinteria and South County unincorporated areas (Montecito, Summerland) - 1,302

Isla Vista - 1,247

Guadalupe and North County unincorporated areas (Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama) - 1,241

Unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota - 1,122

Lompoc federal prison - 1,088

Santa Ynez Valley (Solvang, Buellton, Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Ballard) - 966

TESTING

Multiple free community coronavirus testing sites are open in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Carpinteria.

Appointments are required at those locations. Click here for information on how to make an appointment.

Walk-in only testing is available at the Isla Vista Theater from noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

VACCINATIONS

Santa Barbara County is currently vaccinating health care workers, residents 65 years of age and older, and workers in the education/childcare, food/agriculture, and emergency services sectors. For details on how to make an appointment, click here.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 response, visit publichealthsbc.org.