Santa Barbara Co. reports 42 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county's total to 33,9994 confirmed cases as of April 22.

Two additional deaths were also reported. Santa Barbara County has had 447 deaths attributed to the virus.

Health officials say 12 people are hospitalized, including three patients who are in the ICU; 33,393 people have recovered.

Breakdown of cases by location:



Santa Maria - 11,448

Santa Barbara - 6,376

Lompoc - 3,642

Orcutt - 1,812

Goleta - 1,786

Carpinteria and South County unincorporated areas (Montecito, Summerland) - 1,366

Isla Vista - 1,298

Guadalupe and North County unincorporated areas (Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama) - 1,286

Unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota - 1,205

Lompoc federal prison - 1,089

Santa Ynez Valley (Solvang, Buellton, Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Ballard) - 1,013

TESTING

Multiple free community coronavirus testing sites are open in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Santa Barbara, and Goleta.

Appointments are required at those locations. Click here for information on how to make an appointment.

Walk-in only testing is available at the following locations:



La Cumbre Junior High School, 2255 Modoc Rd., Santa Barbara - Mondays, 3-6 p.m.

Franklin Elementary School, 1111 E. Mason St., Santa Barbara - Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m.

Isla Vista Theater, 960 Embarcadero del Norte, Isla Vista - Fridays and Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.

VACCINATIONS

All Santa Barbara County residents 16 years of age and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For details on how to make an appointment, click here.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 response, visit publichealthsbc.org.