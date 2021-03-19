Santa Barbara Co. reports 43 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county's total to 32,798 confirmed cases as of March 19.

One additional COVID-19 related death was also reported. To date, there have been 435 deaths attributed to the virus in Santa Barbara County.

Health officials say 38 people are currently hospitalized; 32,168 people have recovered.

The Public Health Department reports that 52 of the county's 76 staffed ICU beds are currently occupied. Fifteen of them are taken by COVID-19 patients.

Breakdown of cases by location:

Santa Maria - 11,067

Santa Barbara - 6,147

Lompoc - 3,453

Orcutt - 1,728

Goleta - 1,712

Carpinteria and South County unincorporated areas (Montecito, Summerland) - 1,323

Guadalupe and North County unincorporated areas (Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama) - 1,257

Isla Vista - 1,255

Unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota - 1,145

Lompoc federal prison - 1,088

Santa Ynez Valley (Solvang, Buellton, Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Ballard) - 977

TESTING

Multiple free community coronavirus testing sites are open in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Santa Barbara, and Goleta.

Appointments are required at those locations. Click here for information on how to make an appointment.

Walk-in only testing is available at the Isla Vista Theater from noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

VACCINATIONS

Santa Barbara County is currently vaccinating health care workers, residents 65 years of age and older, people ages 16-64 who are at high risk because of a severe medical condition or disability, and workers in the education/childcare, food/agriculture, and emergency services sectors. For details on how to make an appointment, click here.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 response, visit publichealthsbc.org.

