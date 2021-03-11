Santa Barbara Co. reports 47 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county's total to 32,519 confirmed cases as of March 11.

One additional COVID-19 related death was also reported. To date, there have been 426 deaths attributed to the virus in Santa Barbara County.

Health officials say 48 people are currently hospitalized; 31,848 people have recovered.

The Public Health Department reports that 48 of the county's 78 staffed ICU beds are currently occupied. Thirteen of them are taken by COVID-19 patients.

Breakdown of cases by location:



Santa Maria - 10,961

Santa Barbara - 6,096

Lompoc - 3,410

Orcutt - 1,718

Goleta - 1,693

Carpinteria and South County unincorporated areas (Montecito, Summerland) - 1,306

Isla Vista - 1,248

Guadalupe and North County unincorporated areas (Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama) - 1,241

Unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota - 1,123

Lompoc federal prison - 1,088

Santa Ynez Valley (Solvang, Buellton, Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Ballard) - 968

TESTING

Multiple free community coronavirus testing sites are open in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Carpinteria.

Appointments are required at those locations. Click here for information on how to make an appointment.

Walk-in only testing is available at the Isla Vista Theater from noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

VACCINATIONS

Santa Barbara County is currently vaccinating health care workers, residents 65 years of age and older, and workers in the education/childcare, food/agriculture, and emergency services sectors. For details on how to make an appointment, click here.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 response, visit publichealthsbc.org.