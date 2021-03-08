Santa Barbara Co. reports 48 new cases of COVID-19

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials are reporting 48 new cases Sunday, a 23-percent decrease from the county's two-week average.

48 people are currently being hospitalized for the disease, a 29% decline.

There are no new deaths to report.

As of Sunday night, 7.6% of Santa Barbara County residents are fully vaccinated.

TESTING

Multiple free community coronavirus testing sites are open in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Carpinteria.

Appointments are required at those locations. Click here for information on how to make an appointment.

Walk-in only testing is available at the Isla Vista Theater from noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

VACCINATIONS

Santa Barbara County is currently vaccinating health care workers, residents 65 years of age and older, and workers in the education/childcare, food/agriculture, and emergency services sectors. For details on how to make an appointment, click here.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 response, visit publichealthsbc.org.

