Santa Barbara Co. reports 49 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county's total to 32,267 confirmed cases as of March 5.

One additional COVID-19 related death was also reported. To date, there have been 422 deaths attributed to the virus in Santa Barbara County.

Health officials say 53 people are currently hospitalized; 31,523 people have recovered.

The Public Health Department reports that 54 of the county's 76 staffed ICU beds are currently occupied. Seventeen of them are taken by COVID-19 patients.

Breakdown of cases by location:



Santa Maria - 10,861

Santa Barbara - 6,043

Lompoc - 3,384

Orcutt - 1,702

Goleta - 1,674

Carpinteria and South County unincorporated areas (Montecito, Summerland) - 1,293

Guadalupe and North County unincorporated areas (Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama) - 1,234

Isla Vista - 1,234

Unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota - 1,115

Lompoc federal prison - 1,088

Santa Ynez Valley (Solvang, Buellton, Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Ballard) - 959

TESTING

Multiple free community coronavirus testing sites are open in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Carpinteria.

Appointments are required at those locations. Click here for information on how to make an appointment.

Walk-in only testing is available at the Isla Vista Theater from noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

VACCINATIONS

Santa Barbara County is currently vaccinating health care workers, residents 65 years of age and older, and workers in the education/childcare, food/agriculture, and emergency services sectors. For details on how to make an appointment, click here.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 response, visit publichealthsbc.org.