Santa Barbara Co. reports 52 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county's total to 32,755 confirmed cases as of March 18.

Four additional COVID-19 related deaths were also reported. To date, there have been 434 deaths attributed to the virus in Santa Barbara County.

Health officials say 40 people are currently hospitalized; 32,134 people have recovered.

The Public Health Department reports that 59 of the county's 76 staffed ICU beds are currently occupied. Fifteen of them are taken by COVID-19 patients.

Breakdown of cases by location:



Santa Maria - 11,055

Santa Barbara - 6,142

Lompoc - 3,446

Orcutt - 1,725

Goleta - 1,709

Carpinteria and South County unincorporated areas (Montecito, Summerland) - 1,323

Guadalupe and North County unincorporated areas (Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama) - 1,257

Isla Vista - 1,254

Unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota - 1,137

Lompoc federal prison - 1,088

Santa Ynez Valley (Solvang, Buellton, Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Ballard) - 975

TESTING

Multiple free community coronavirus testing sites are open in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Santa Barbara, and Goleta.

Appointments are required at those locations. Click here for information on how to make an appointment.

Walk-in only testing is available at the Isla Vista Theater from noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

VACCINATIONS

Santa Barbara County is currently vaccinating health care workers, residents 65 years of age and older, people ages 16-64 who are at high risk because of a severe medical condition or disability, and workers in the education/childcare, food/agriculture, and emergency services sectors. For details on how to make an appointment, click here.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 response, visit publichealthsbc.org.