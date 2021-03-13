Santa Barbara Co. reports 54 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county's total to 32,573 confirmed cases as of March 12.

Two additional COVID-19 related deaths were also reported. To date, there have been 428 deaths attributed to the virus in Santa Barbara County.

Health officials say 43 people are currently hospitalized; 31,890 people have recovered.

The Public Health Department reports that 52 of the county's 76 staffed ICU beds are currently occupied. Fifteen of them are taken by COVID-19 patients.

Breakdown of cases by location:



Santa Maria - 10,987

Santa Barbara - 6,100

Lompoc - 3,413

Orcutt - 1,722

Goleta - 1,696

Carpinteria and South County unincorporated areas (Montecito, Summerland) - 1,309

Isla Vista - 1,249

Guadalupe and North County unincorporated areas (Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama) - 1,244

Unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota - 1,125

Lompoc federal prison - 1,088

Santa Ynez Valley (Solvang, Buellton, Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Ballard) - 971

TESTING

Multiple free community coronavirus testing sites are open in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Santa Barbara, and Goleta.

Appointments are required at those locations. Click here for information on how to make an appointment.

Walk-in only testing is available at the Isla Vista Theater from noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

VACCINATIONS

Santa Barbara County is currently vaccinating health care workers, residents 65 years of age and older, and workers in the education/childcare, food/agriculture, and emergency services sectors. For details on how to make an appointment, click here.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 response, visit publichealthsbc.org.