Santa Barbara Co. reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county's total to 34,328 confirmed cases as of May 11.

Health officials say there are 81 known active cases in the community. Sixteen people are hospitalized, including three patients who are in the ICU. Health officials say 33,797 people have recovered.

Santa Barbara County has had 450 deaths attributed to the virus.

Breakdown of cases by location:



Santa Maria - 11,543

Santa Barbara - 6,473

Lompoc - 3,801

Orcutt - 1,832

Goleta - 1,816

Carpinteria and South County unincorporated areas (Montecito, Summerland) - 1,390

Isla Vista - 1,323

Guadalupe and North County unincorporated areas (Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama) - 1,296

Unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota - 1,225

Lompoc federal prison - 1,094

Santa Ynez Valley (Solvang, Buellton, Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Ballard) - 1,041

TESTING

Multiple free community coronavirus testing sites are open in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Santa Barbara, and Goleta.

Appointments are required at those locations. Click here for information on how to make an appointment.

Walk-in only testing is available at the following locations:



La Cumbre Junior High School, 2255 Modoc Rd., Santa Barbara - Mondays, 3-6 p.m.

Franklin Elementary School, 1111 E. Mason St., Santa Barbara - Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m.

Isla Vista Theater, 960 Embarcadero del Norte, Isla Vista - Fridays and Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.

VACCINATIONS

All Santa Barbara County residents 16 years of age and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For details on how to make an appointment or find a walk-in clinic, click here.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 response, visit publichealthsbc.org.