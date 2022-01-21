Santa Barbara Co. to distribute at-home COVID-19 test kits

Thousands of at-home COVID-19 test kits have arrived in Santa Barbara County.

The county public health department reports it has received nearly 57,000 of the 200,000 antigen kits requested.

They’ll be distributed countywide to various community partners and distributions will take place over the coming days.

The first is happening Saturday at the Santa Maria Health Care Center, 2115 Centerpointe Parkway, and is open to the public.

The one-day distribution event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. unless supplies run out early.

“Through the receipt of these initial test kit shipments, we are on the road to community members having regular access to free, at-home test kits,” said County Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso in a press release. “It is only through the many partners that have agreed to assist in test kit distribution that we are able to ensure equity of access for all of our Santa Barbara County communities.”

The county expects the rest of the requested test kits to arrive in the coming weeks.

For other distribution sites, click here. Those without internet access can call 211.