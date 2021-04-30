Santa Barbara County mobile clinics now taking walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccine

The County of Santa Barbara continues to provide mobile vaccine clinics and now some clinics are taking walk-ins.

Health officials say they are increasing walk-in opportunities at vaccination sites for multiple reasons, including a decrease in registrations and no-shows across the county.

"So anyone can stop by. And if they are walking distance, you know, we just try to bring these supporting services to our community,” said Patricia Limon, Resident Services Specialist at The Housing Authority of Santa Barbara.

Anyone interested in getting a vaccine without an appointment can walk into the pop-up mobile vaccine clinics happening across the county.

The Housing Authority of Santa Barbara teamed up with the County Public Health Department to reach underserved areas and provide community members with the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Outreaching by making phone calls to our residents because most of them, some of them, don't have the accessibility on how to use the internet so we try to close that gap,” Limon said.

The mobile clinics will be at one location for one day only and they will continue to move throughout the county. The clinics will then return to the same spot once those who were vaccinated are due for their second dose.

Community members like Esmeralda Garcia were happy to receive their first dose at Friday's mobile clinic in Guadalupe. She said it was an easy experience.

"So easy because it is close, and if you don't have internet or someone to help you, then you come here and they help you here. They do the paperwork for you and everything and that makes it easier,” Garcia said.

Most of the upcoming mobile clinics will be offering the Moderna vaccine with one offering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

According to Limon, they receive a total of about 40 vaccines per clinic, and out of the 40, 20 are for walk-ins.

As of Friday, health officials say 30 percent of Santa Barbara County residents are fully vaccinated.

Here are the locations for the upcoming walk-in mobile vaccine clinics in Santa Barbara County:

Saturday, May 1

Housing Authority of Santa Barbara Office

200 W Williams St, Santa Maria

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Moderna

Sunday, May 2

Cuyama Valley Family Resource Center

4689 Highway 166, New Cuyama

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

To schedule an appointment (not required): Call (661) 766-2369

Moderna

Thursday, May 6

UDW Union Hall

402 S. Miller St., Santa Maria

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Moderna

Thursday, May 6

The Lark

131 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Moderna

Saturday, May 8

UFW/MICOP

108 S. Pine St., Santa Maria

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Moderna

