Signs of recovery as California adds jobs for 2nd month

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - This Tuesday, March 16, 2021, file photo shows a sign advertising a restaurant opening, in Santa Monica, Calif. California has added 119.600 new jobs in March. It's the second straight month of growth following a year of enormous losses and inconsistent gains during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
California Jobs
Posted at 12:23 PM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 15:23:30-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has hit its second straight month of growth following a year of enormous losses and inconsistent gains during the pandemic. California added 119,600 new jobs in March. The unemployment rate is now 8.3%, down from 8.5% in February. That's tied with New Mexico and Connecticut for the third-highest rate in the nation. The leisure and hospitality industry led the way with 42,400 new jobs. All but one of the state's 11 industry sectors added jobs. Experts say it will likely be years before California recovers all of the 2.7 million jobs lost during the first two months of the pandemic in 2020.

