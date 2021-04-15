SLO Co. adds 21 new COVID-19 cases

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials are reporting 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county's total to 20,878 confirmed cases as of April 15.

Health officials say eight people are currently hospitalized. Another 196 are recovering at home and officials say 20,414 people have recovered.

Fourteen of the 38 licensed and staffed ICU beds in the county are currently occupied. None are taken by COVID-19 patients, but one SLO County resident are in an ICU outside of the county.

San Luis Obispo County has had 256 deaths attributed to the virus.

Breakdown of cases by location:

San Luis Obispo - 4,144

Paso Robles - 4,092

California Men's Colony (inmates) - 2,384

Atascadero - 1,994

Nipomo - 1,559

Arroyo Grande - 1,466

Grover Beach - 868

Oceano - 693

Templeton - 617

San Miguel - 524

Los Osos - 491

Morro Bay - 426

Cal Poly (campus residents) - 375

Pismo Beach - 336

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) - 207

Cambria - 177

Santa Margarita - 146

Shandon - 140

Creston - 85

Cayucos - 69

Avila Beach - 30

San Simeon - 21

Bradley - 7

The locations of 16 additional cases are under investigation, and another 11 are listed as "other," which includes communities with fewer than five cases. The Public Health Department is not identifying those locations.

TESTING

Community COVID-19 testing sites are currently open to the public in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Grover Beach, and Nipomo.

Appointments are available but walk-ins are also now being accepted. Click here to schedule an appointment.

VACCINATIONS

All San Luis Obispo County residents 16 years of age and older are now eligible to register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Click here to sign up.

For more information on the county's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.

