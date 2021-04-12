SLO Co. adds 31 new COVID-19 cases over 3-day period

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials are reporting 31 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the county's total to 20,754 confirmed cases as of April 12.

Ten cases were reported on Saturday, 12 on Sunday and nine on Monday.

Health officials say four people are currently hospitalized. Another 171 are recovering at home and officials say 20,319 people have recovered.

Fourteen of the 38 licensed and staffed ICU beds in the county are currently occupied. None are taken by COVID-19 patients, but one SLO County resident is in an ICU outside of the county.

San Luis Obispo County has had 256 deaths attributed to the virus.

Breakdown of cases by location:

San Luis Obispo - 4,085

Paso Robles - 4,068

California Men's Colony (inmates) - 2,384

Atascadero - 1,978

Nipomo - 1,557

Arroyo Grande - 1,457

Grover Beach - 867

Oceano - 690

Templeton - 614

San Miguel - 522

Los Osos - 490

Morro Bay - 425

Cal Poly (campus residents) - 375

Pismo Beach - 335

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) - 206

Cambria - 177

Santa Margarita - 146

Shandon - 140

Creston - 85

Cayucos - 69

Avila Beach - 30

San Simeon - 21

Bradley - 7

The locations of 15 additional cases are under investigation, and another 11 are listed as "other," which includes communities with fewer than five cases. The Public Health Department is not identifying those locations.

TESTING

Community COVID-19 testing sites are currently open to the public in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Grover Beach, and Nipomo.

Appointments are available but walk-ins are also now being accepted. Click here to schedule an appointment.

VACCINATIONS

All San Luis Obispo County residents 16 years of age and older are now eligible to register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Click here to sign up.

For more information on the county's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.

