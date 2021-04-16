SLO Co. adds 39 new COVID-19 cases

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials are reporting 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county's total to 20,917 confirmed cases as of April 16.

Health officials say eight people are currently hospitalized. Another 209 are recovering at home and officials say 20,440 people have recovered.

Fourteen of the 38 licensed and staffed ICU beds in the county are currently occupied. None are taken by COVID-19 patients, but three SLO County residents are in an ICU outside of the county.

San Luis Obispo County has had 256 deaths attributed to the virus.

San Luis Obispo County could move into the lower COVID-19 orange tier by the middle of next week if the county’s adjusted case rate is at or below 5.9.

Breakdown of cases by location:

San Luis Obispo - 4,165

Paso Robles - 4,095

California Men's Colony (inmates) - 2,384

Atascadero - 1,996

Nipomo - 1,560

Arroyo Grande - 1,466

Grover Beach - 870

Oceano - 695

Templeton - 620

San Miguel - 524

Los Osos - 491

Morro Bay - 428

Cal Poly (campus residents) - 375

Pismo Beach - 336

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) - 207

Cambria - 177

Santa Margarita - 146

Shandon - 140

Creston - 85

Cayucos - 69

Avila Beach - 30

San Simeon - 21

Bradley - 7

The locations of 19 additional cases are under investigation, and another 11 are listed as "other," which includes communities with fewer than five cases. The Public Health Department is not identifying those locations.

TESTING

Community COVID-19 testing sites are currently open to the public in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Grover Beach, and Nipomo.

Appointments are available but walk-ins are also now being accepted. Click here to schedule an appointment.

VACCINATIONS

All San Luis Obispo County residents 16 years of age and older are now eligible to register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Click here to sign up.

For more information on the county's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.

