SLO Co. health officials report 110 new cases, one death since Tuesday

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials on Friday reported 110 new cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Tuesday.

There are 292 reported active cases in the county, with 260 people recovering at home and 16 patients in the hospital. Four of those hospitalized patients are in the ICU.

San Luis Obispo County has had a total of 30,881 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

One new death was reported Friday, bringing the county's total number of deaths related to COVID-19 to 366.

Free coronavirus testing is available to the public in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach, and Morro Bay. Click here to register for an appointment.

Local urgent cares and many pharmacies are also offer testing, but health officials say some facilities have seen an increase in testing appointments, so calling ahead is encouraged.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, visit myturn.ca.gov. For information on mobile and pop-up vaccine clinics in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

SLO County Public Health reports COVID-19 case data twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays.

To learn more about San Luis Obispo County's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.