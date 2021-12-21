SLO Co. health officials report 199 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

San Luis Obispo County Health officials are reporting 199 new cases of COVID-19 since their last report Friday.

One new death was also reported. Since the start of the pandemic, San Luis Obispo County has had 371 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 334 active cases in the county, with 318 people recovering at home and 16 patients in the hospital. Six of those hospitalized patients are in the ICU.

Health officials report that there is still only one case of the omicron variant in San Luis Obispo County, which was first reported on Friday.

Free coronavirus testing is available to the public in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach, and Morro Bay. Click here to register for an appointment.

Local urgent cares and many pharmacies also offer testing, but health officials say some facilities have seen an increase in testing appointments, so calling ahead is encouraged.

Health officials report 64.6% of county residents who are five or older are fully vaccinated, 71.4% are partially vaccinated and 28.6% of eligible county residents are unvaccinated.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, visit myturn.ca.gov. For information on mobile and pop-up vaccine clinics in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

SLO County Public Health reports COVID-19 case data twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays.

To learn more about San Luis Obispo County's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.