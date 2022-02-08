SLO Co. reports 10 COVID-19 deaths since Friday as case count drops overall

10 residents of San Luis Obispo County have died due to COVID-19 since Friday, health officials report, even as the number of active cases drops across the county.

In data shared online on Tuesday, officials report 1,571 active cases, down from 2,505 cases reported on Friday. That includes 952 known active cases added to the count since Friday.

35 county residents are in the hospital, including 6 in the ICU.

The county has recorded 414 deaths related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say that 66.7% of eligible county residents are fully vaccinated and 50.5% have received a booster dose. 26.6% of county residents are unvaccinated.

San Luis Obispo Public Health Department updates county-wide COVID data twice per week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Free coronavirus testing is available to the public in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach, and Morro Bay. Click here to register for an appointment.

More information on testing, vaccines and additional county resources can be found online at slocounty.ca.gov/COVID-19.