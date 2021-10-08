SLO County adds 106 new COVID-19 cases since Tuesday

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials on Friday reported 106 new cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Tuesday.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported.

SLO County has had a total of 331 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Currently, health officials say 991 people are recovering from COVID-19 at home while 16 people are hospitalized, including four patients who are in the ICU.

Since the start of the pandemic, San Luis Obispo County has recorded a total of 28,455 positive cases.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, visit myturn.ca.gov. For information on mobile and pop-up vaccine clinics in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

Free coronavirus testing is available to the public at the Morro Bay Veterans Memorial Building, the old train station in Paso Robles, the San Luis Obispo Veteran's Hall, and at 1336 Ramona Ave. Unit A in Grover Beach. All four locations are open Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here to register for an appointment. A limited number of walk-ins are being accepted.

Local urgent cares and many pharmacies also offer testing, but health officials say some facilities have seen an increase in testing appointments, so calling ahead is encouraged.

SLO County Public Health reports COVID-19 case data twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays.

To learn more about San Luis Obispo County's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.