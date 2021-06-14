SLO County adds 6 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials are reporting six new cases of COVID-19 over three days, bringing the county's total to 21,411 confirmed cases as of June 14.

One new case was added on Saturday, three new cases were added on Sunday, and two new cases were added on Monday.

Health officials say four people are currently hospitalized, including one patient who is in the ICU. Another 47 are recovering at home and officials say 21,099 people have recovered.

San Luis Obispo County has had 261 deaths attributed to the virus.

Breakdown of cases by location:



Paso Robles - 4,203

San Luis Obispo - 4,043

California Men's Colony (inmates) - 2,380

Atascadero - 2,063

Nipomo - 1,585

Arroyo Grande - 1,503

Grover Beach - 888

Oceano - 692

Templeton - 669

Cal Poly (campus residents) - 656

San Miguel - 542

Los Osos - 500

Morro Bay - 446

Pismo Beach - 344

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) - 188

Cambria - 185

Santa Margarita - 153

Shandon - 140

Creston - 89

Cayucos - 71

Avila Beach - 30

San Simeon - 20

The locations of 15 additional cases are under investigation, and another six are listed as "other," which includes communities with fewer than five cases. The Public Health Department is not identifying those locations.

TESTING

Community COVID-19 testing sites are currently open to the public in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, and Grover Beach.

Appointments are available but walk-ins are also accepted. Click here to schedule an appointment.

VACCINATIONS

All San Luis Obispo County residents 12 years of age and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Click here for information on how to sign up.

For more information on the county's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.

This is the last day ksby.com will provide daily COVID-19 case count updates.