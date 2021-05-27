SLO County adds 7 new cases of COVID-19

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials are reporting 7 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county's total to 21,298 confirmed cases as of May 27.

Health officials say two people are currently hospitalized. Another 61 are recovering at home and officials say 20,974 people have recovered.

San Luis Obispo County has had 261 deaths attributed to the virus.

Breakdown of cases by location:



Paso Robles - 4,175

San Luis Obispo - 4,036

California Men's Colony (inmates) - 2,380

Atascadero - 2,040

Nipomo - 1,573

Arroyo Grande - 1,495

Grover Beach - 887

Oceano - 692

Cal Poly (campus residents) - 654

Templeton - 653

San Miguel - 537

Los Osos - 497

Morro Bay - 444

Pismo Beach - 343

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) - 188

Cambria - 183

Santa Margarita - 151

Shandon - 140

Creston - 89

Cayucos - 71

Avila Beach - 30

San Simeon - 20

The locations of 15 additional cases are under investigation, and another five are listed as "other," which includes communities with fewer than five cases. The Public Health Department is not identifying those locations.

TESTING

Community COVID-19 testing sites are currently open to the public in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, and Grover Beach.

Appointments are available but walk-ins are also accepted. Click here to schedule an appointment.

VACCINATIONS

All San Luis Obispo County residents 12 years of age and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Click here for information on how to sign up.

For more information on the county's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.