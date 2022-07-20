SLO County COVID cases dip one week after rise

One week after health officials reported an uptick in COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County, they say cases have gone down slightly.

422 new cases were reported among county residents in the third week of July, according to data published Wednesday. There are 533 active cases across the county.

One week prior, health officials reported 873 new cases and 685 active cases in the county.

The 14-day daily case average is 93.

6 county residents are hospitalized with the virus, including one who is in the ICU.

In San Luis Obispo County, 62.3% of positive COVID-19 cases are among residents who are not fully vaccinated.

68.6% of county residents are fully vaccinated. 56.9% of residents are boosted. 25.1% of residents are unvaccinated.

More information on testing and treatment resources in San Luis Obispo County is available online.

San Luis Obispo County is at a high community transmission level, according to the CDC.