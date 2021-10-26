SLO County Health Department to offer Moderna and J&J booster shots

Following the FDA approval to expand the eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots Friday, the San Luis Obispo County Health Department announced they will be offering booster shots for Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson.

Previously booster doses were recommended for older or high-risk adults who received the Pfizer vaccine, and third full doses had been recommended for immune-compromised people who had received the Pfizer or Moderna shots.

It has now been opened to a larger group of people, including anyone who lives or works in a high risk environment.

"It's more urgently recommended for people 65 and over or live in group living environments, congregate care environments, work in those environments, or have underlying medical conditions," explained SLO County Health Department Public Information Officer Michelle Shoresman.

The eligibility for the vaccine boosters varies between vaccines.

For Johnson and Johnson, anyone over 18 may receive the second dose after two months from receiving the first.

Those who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines are eligible for a booster dose at six months or more after their initial series if they are:

• Age 65+

• Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

• Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

• Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

• Age 18+ who are at an increased risk of social inequities.

While the booster is great extra protection the health department has a reminder, "If you haven’t gotten your first or second dose please do that is the most important thing to protect yourself against COVID-19."

To get the vaccine you can go to your local pharmacy, or the county health department's public health clinics locations in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, and Grover Beach.

The SLO County Health Department is hoping to have those booster appointments available starting in the next few days on myturn.ca.gov

If you have any questions about the vaccine, they recommend you speak with your doctor.

