SLO County health officials report 414 new COVID-19 cases Friday, no new deaths

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials on Friday reported 414 new cases of COVID-19 since their last report on Tuesday.

On Wednesday there were 166 new cases reported, 175 cases on Thursday, and 73 new cases on Friday.

No additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported. SLO County has had a total of 284 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Fifty-nine San Luis Obispo County residents are reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19, including 17 patients who are in the ICU.

Health officials reported the county's highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients the county had seen on Tuesday at 67, that number has gone down by eight.

County officials reinstated a mask mandate in San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday for all indoor businesses regardless of vaccination status

Since the start of the pandemic, San Luis Obispo County has recorded a total of 26,143 positive cases.

Currently, health officials say there are 1,468 known active cases in the county.

SLO County currently has 38 licensed and staffed ICU beds. Twenty-four of those beds are occupied, 18 by COVID-19 patients.

Free coronavirus testing is available to the public at the old train station in Paso Robles and at the San Luis Obispo Veteran's Hall. Both locations are open Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here to register for an appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Local urgent cares are also offering testing, but health officials say some facilities have seen an increase in testing appointments, so calling ahead is encouraged.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, visit myturn.ca.gov. For information on mobile and pop-up vaccine clinics in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

SLO County Public Health reports COVID-19 case data twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays.

To learn more about San Luis Obispo County's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.