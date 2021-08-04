SLO County health officials report two new COVID-19 deaths, rise in cases and hospitalizations

The County of San Luis Obispo reported two deaths due to COVID-19 along with an increase in hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases in the county on Tuesday.

Eight residents are currently in the hospital, with three of those being in the ICU.

386 new cases of COVID-19 have also been reported.

One of the deaths was an individual in their 60s and the other was a resident in their 80s.

“The Delta variant is here, and we are seeing its impact,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, SLO County Health Officer. “Nobody wants to experience this illness or see our local health care system stretched by a surge in cases. If you have been waiting, I urge you to make an appointment or walk in and get your vaccine."

The county’s public health department is now providing more incentives to encourage people to get the vaccine.

“Now is the time to stop this surge and protect the ones we love,” said Dr. Borenstein. “Get vaccinated, wash your hands often, and get tested if you experience symptoms of COVID-19. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, it’s essential that you wear a mask indoors.”

Click here for a list of locations and hours of operation for the county's Public Health clinics and mobile vaccine events.

