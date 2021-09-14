SLO County opens new Grover Beach COVID-19 testing site

A new COVID-19 testing site is now open in Grover Beach.

The Grover Beach site is located at 1336 Ramona Avenue. It is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The new, no-cost site is operated by the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

While some walk-in appointments will be allowed depending on availability, people are encouraged to make appointments in advance.

“We are committed to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and are pleased to be able to provide this new testing site for our community members in South County,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “If you are experiencing symptoms or have come into contact with a known case of COVID-19, please get tested and then isolate yourself to avoid potentially spreading the illness while you await the results.”

The county also operates two other testing sites in San Luis Obispo at the Vets Hall and Paso Robles at the Paso Robles Train Station on Pine Street.

To make an appointment, click here or call 1-888-634-1123.

Health officials say the demand for testing seems to be highest on Mondays and then lower later in the week.