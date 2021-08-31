Watch

SLO County Public Health mandates face coverings in public indoor places

Vadim Ghirda/AP
A medical worker, wearing a mask for protection against the COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Posted at 3:33 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 18:33:46-04

San Luis Obispo County is again mandating the use of face coverings in all indoor public places.

The Health Officer Order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on September 1, 2021.

It applies to people who are unvaccinated as well as those who are vaccinated.

At a Tuesday afternoon press conference, County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said the COVID-19 surge has continued to accelerate in the county with 3,543 cases reported in August compared to just 163 cases in June.

Sixty-seven San Luis Obispo County residents are reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19, including 20 patients who are in the ICU.

Dr. Borenstein said those are the highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients the county has seen, even surpassing the January peak.

