SLO County Public Health mandates face coverings in public indoor places

San Luis Obispo County is again mandating the use of face coverings in all indoor public places.

The Health Officer Order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on September 1, 2021.

It applies to people who are unvaccinated as well as those who are vaccinated.

At a Tuesday afternoon press conference, County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said the COVID-19 surge has continued to accelerate in the county with 3,543 cases reported in August compared to just 163 cases in June.

Sixty-seven San Luis Obispo County residents are reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19, including 20 patients who are in the ICU.

Dr. Borenstein said those are the highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients the county has seen, even surpassing the January peak.