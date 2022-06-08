SLO County Public Health says cases remain high, counts four new deaths

San Luis Obispo County says COVID-19 cases remains high.

On Wednesday, SLO County Public Health said the county is seeing 664 new cases in the past week.

While the number of active cases has decreased from 778 to 765 since June 1, the public health department says there has been four additional deaths related to the virus.

Those deaths bring up the number of total number to 507 county residents who have died since the start of the pandemic.

10 people are hospitalized with two people in the ICU.

San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department updates local COVID-19 data each Wednesday.